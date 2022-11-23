The National Party treated Canberra's press gallery to barbecued prawns and crocodile meat on Tuesday in what party leader David Littleproud joked was a "peace offering to the fourth estate".

Ex-leader Barnaby Joyce wore an apron over his blue shirt and tie while flipping prawns on a hotplate, standing next to the event's organiser, Senator Matt Canavan, who kept his suit jacket on under his apron.

That might have been a smart move, given the temperature in Parliament House's Senate courtyard would hardly have topped 14C and there was a cold wind blowing.