Malaysia’s political landscape is more fractured than ever after Saturday's elections as support surges for the conservative Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), and the nation faces its first hung parliament.

Alliance leaders Muhyiddin Yassin and former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim have failed after three days of frantic talks to get the numbers to form government. Now the decision rests with King Al-Sultan Abdullah, who suggested yesterday the two alliances vying for power should form a "unity government".

Anwar, 75, still has some hope of leading the country. His Pakatan Harapan (PH), or Alliance of Hope, triumphed against the odds in 2018 when it broke decades of effective one-party rule. His party coalition gained the largest number of seats, 82.