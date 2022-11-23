Horrific stories of secrecy, control and abuse have emerged from the disability royal commission which this week is examining the role of public guardians and public trustees.

Both are appointed when a person is deemed by a tribunal to not have the capacity to make their own decisions: public guardians make decisions over a person’s accommodation, medical and personal care; public trustees oversee a person's finances. They should be an appointment of last resort.

As revealed in a Crikey investigation from September last year, more than 60,000 Australians are under state control. Victims of the system have accused state governments of profiteering from financial administration orders, with public guardians ignoring people’s wishes about where and how they want to live.