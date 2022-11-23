The attempted arrest and subsequent hospitalisation of elderly Sydney protester Danny Lim on Tuesday has sparked outrage among the public, politicians, and human rights organisations.
Video footage released by Christopher Murphy, founder of Murphy’s Lawyers Inc — the law firm representing Lim — shows the elderly man thrown to the ground by two police officers in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building after he allegedly failed to comply with a move-on notice. Lim initially drew the ire of security guards for donning his signature sandwich board that says: “SMILE CVNT! WHY CVNT?”
Independent member for Sydney Alex Greenwich called the incident “deeply concerning” and a drastic overreach of police power.
“Sydneysiders have a great deal of affection for Danny Lim and people know who he is and that he is a peaceful protester and a harmless person. It’s deeply concerning to see over-policing, let alone over-policing leading to someone being injured,” Greenwich told Crikey.
Lim suffered head injuries — external bruising, bleeding and a lacerated cheek — and is in St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious condition.
“I hope this is a wake-up call for the cops and I obviously hope that Danny has a full recovery,” Greenwich said.
He said his office has been overwhelmed with messages about Lim’s condition, the violence he was subjected to, and why he was even up for arrest. Greenwich said it was “emblematic” of over-policing in the state.
In a statement provided to Crikey, NSW Police said it planned to conduct an independent review into the actions of police during Lim’s arrest, which was halted when Lim sustained an injury “after he struggled with police”.
Amnesty International Australia said it would like to see NSW Police follow through with an independent investigation: “We have documented NSW Police using force against people exercising their right to freedom of expression and assembly. People like 78-year-old Danny Lim should be free to express themselves without fearing injury.”
Lim is renowned and much-loved in Sydney for wearing “provocative and cheeky” but “not offensive” signs that encourage passers-by to smile, advocate for peace and equality, and dig into politicians. This includes a special edition for former prime minister Tony Abbott: “PEACE SMILE PEOPLE CAN CHANGE TONY YOU CVN’T. LIAR, HEARTLESS, CRUEL. PEACE BE WITH YOU.”
Lim has been arrested twice before for the same or similar signs, and twice a judge has quashed the convictions.
Greenwich did not rule out parliamentary action to address the “growing trend” of over-policing in NSW: “I’ll be considering the different options that I have to raise this.”
Poor training leads to poor judgement. Not bad apples but systemic issues. The legacy of Mick Fuller.
Pinning a person’s arms and throwing them face first into the concrete especially a 80 year old constuite malicious assault not arrest, seems standard arrest procedure. It’s dangerous and should be illegal as choke holds.
Is it really poor training? You shouldn’t need training to know when not to assault an elderly person.
Or a young person. Or an Indigenous person. Or a woman.
Yep precisely.
what a puck of cants
well said Glenn
i think i have just found a way around the Crikey censor-bots!!
Repurt Morduch. It works!
Not condoning the police brutality and their seriously flawed judgement, but I thought this stuff was clever, edgy and fun when I was about half way through high school.
This “elderly gentleman” and commenters here have not grown out of it.
With reasonable people, I will reason; with humane people I will plead; but to tyrants (and those who support them) I will give no quarter, nor waste arguments where they will certainly be lost. – William Lloyd Garrison (sort of)
Not condoning brutality, but…? Really!
John Coward is a hunt. Unforgettable.
So some beige, overpriced ‘heritage’ shopping mall thought Danny was lowering the tone and called the cops? They should be so lucky. I wonder if Perrotet, latest in a long line of cop-loving premiers, realises that Danny is better known and better liked than he and whoever his useless police minister is. Not holding my breath to hear from either of them. Assaulting a 78 year old legend is just another day in their war on our rights.
Yep. And QVB should face consequences, such as a boycott, so that the people who run these places don’t call in their blackshirt thugs (AKA NSW Police) whenever they see a sign they don’t like.
I always thought that the NSW police force was instrumental in bringing the black leather caps and black shirt tough guy look to Victoria.
American TV culture is what we get on the streets these days.
The media brought us Black Friday to compliment it………proudly Australian my foot !