The attempted arrest and subsequent hospitalisation of elderly Sydney protester Danny Lim on Tuesday has sparked outrage among the public, politicians, and human rights organisations.

Video footage released by Christopher Murphy, founder of Murphy’s Lawyers Inc — the law firm representing Lim — shows the elderly man thrown to the ground by two police officers in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building after he allegedly failed to comply with a move-on notice. Lim initially drew the ire of security guards for donning his signature sandwich board that says: “SMILE CVNT! WHY CVNT?”

BREAKING NEWS:VIDEO VIOLENT NSW POLICE ARREST OF INNOCENT 80 YEAR OLD MAN WEARING BILLBOARD A COURT HAS FOUND LEGAL THE LAST TIME HE WAS WRONGLY ARRESTED FOR IT. CVNT LIKE CENT AND CANT IS NOT AN OFFENSIVE TERM. LAST TIME COURT CRITICISED HEAVY HANDED VIOLENCE NOW IN HOSPITAL. pic.twitter.com/Ovy942m4tx — chris murphy (@chrismurphys) November 22, 2022

Independent member for Sydney Alex Greenwich called the incident “deeply concerning” and a drastic overreach of police power.

“Sydneysiders have a great deal of affection for Danny Lim and people know who he is and that he is a peaceful protester and a harmless person. It’s deeply concerning to see over-policing, let alone over-policing leading to someone being injured,” Greenwich told Crikey.

Lim suffered head injuries — external bruising, bleeding and a lacerated cheek — and is in St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious condition.

Right now in hospital: Condition serious Danny Lim after police violence today. Staff in tears. https://t.co/FeXL36PkDk pic.twitter.com/lM71t49Uh7 — chris murphy (@chrismurphys) November 22, 2022

“I hope this is a wake-up call for the cops and I obviously hope that Danny has a full recovery,” Greenwich said.

He said his office has been overwhelmed with messages about Lim’s condition, the violence he was subjected to, and why he was even up for arrest. Greenwich said it was “emblematic” of over-policing in the state.

In a statement provided to Crikey, NSW Police said it planned to conduct an independent review into the actions of police during Lim’s arrest, which was halted when Lim sustained an injury “after he struggled with police”.

Amnesty International Australia said it would like to see NSW Police follow through with an independent investigation: “We have documented NSW Police using force against people exercising their right to freedom of expression and assembly. People like 78-year-old Danny Lim should be free to express themselves without fearing injury.”

Lim is renowned and much-loved in Sydney for wearing “provocative and cheeky” but “not offensive” signs that encourage passers-by to smile, advocate for peace and equality, and dig into politicians. This includes a special edition for former prime minister Tony Abbott: “PEACE SMILE PEOPLE CAN CHANGE TONY YOU CVN’T. LIAR, HEARTLESS, CRUEL. PEACE BE WITH YOU.”

Danny Lim, telling the world that Tony Abbott is a CⱯNT. An unsuspecting and smiling Malcolm Turnbull, after Tony's job, the only one who cɐnt see. pic.twitter.com/kLfdnSJvRt — Paul Smallwood (@SoutherlyBusker) November 22, 2022

Lim has been arrested twice before for the same or similar signs, and twice a judge has quashed the convictions.

Greenwich did not rule out parliamentary action to address the “growing trend” of over-policing in NSW: “I’ll be considering the different options that I have to raise this.”