Twice this week the federal Coalition has sought to make political capital from the government's commitment to the loss and damage fund agreed at COP27.

On Monday Liberal Leader Peter Dutton said Labor would "send money overseas" and asked the prime minister: "When will you start helping Australian families instead of giving away their money? Doesn't charity begin at home?"

Yesterday Alex Hawke asked Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen: "At a time when Australian families are being hit by Labor's price hikes in electricity and gas, why on earth did this government sign up to a new United Nations fund which will channel Australian taxpayers' money to other countries, including China?"