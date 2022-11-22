The Victorian Liberals are preferencing an anti-Semitic, conspiracy theory-promoting, independent candidate — who is an active participant in online neo-Nazi communities — above a Labor Party candidate in one seat.

This comes as the opposition has repeatedly attacked Labor over what one of its MPs called a “baseless, disgusting and vile ‘Nazi’ slur campaign”.

“This cannot poison politics. It cannot poison public debate.”



Dr Dvir Abramovich has called for the Premier and Deputy Premier to stop using the term ‘Nazi’ to trash Liberal preferences.



“Lets bury the Nazi analogies.” pic.twitter.com/vxZVLqxrzO — Mark Santomartino (@msanto92) November 20, 2022

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Victorian Liberals had listed Tylere Baker-Pearce fifth on their how-to-vote card above Labor candidate Gary Maas after Labor MP Josh Burns tweeted a picture of the independent’s anti-Semitic tweets along with a photograph of him smiling at a Holocaust concentration camp.

However, an archive of his online footprint captured by anti-fascist research group The White Rose Society reveals a much deeper engagement with white supremacist ideas and communities.

Baker-Pearce frequently posted in Australian neo-Nazi Telegram channels, including sharing updates about his candidacy in the state election.

In one channel, run by a member of Australia’s National Socialist Network, Baker-Pearce posted screenshots of the ballot draw for his seat — ”Came 3rd in the ballot draw” — and an email from a business working with the Victorian Electoral Commission asking him to translate his election pitch into other languages.

Other posts include sharing pictures of Hitler and pictures of extremist groups’ stickers, as well as using anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic slurs.

Baker-Pearce has also used slurs and spread conspiracy theories on other platforms including Gab, Parler and Twitter. He’s previously tweeted a link to the Telegram channel of Australian neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell, referenced the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, and repeatedly called for the deportation of migrants.

In 2020, Baker-Pearce responded to a video on Gab titled “Black lives matter Rioters throw firework at sleeping homeless person” with this comment: “I’ve built some gallows on my acreage for scum like this.”

The email he used to register as a candidate with the VEC is fuhere1@gmail.com, seemingly a play on “Führer” and a reference to Hitler. On top of running a business called Adventure Tourism Australia, Baker-Pearce has also registered a business “Australian Deportation Service” using his ABN.

When Premier Dan Andrews accused the Liberals of preferencing Nazis last week, Baker-Pearce retweeted it with a comment: “Not talking about me now is he #Flattered”.

When asked about the party preferencing Baker-Pearce over Labor yesterday, Victorian Liberal Leader Matthew Guy defended the decision.

“The person is number five on [Daniel Andrews’] how-to-vote card. Five and five,” he said.

While both major parties have Baker-Pearce at the same number on their how-to-vote cards, Labor has preferenced the Liberal candidate, Annette Samuel, above Baker-Pearce — all but guaranteeing that their preferences would elect the Liberal candidate and not Baker-Pearce. By contrast, the Liberals have preferenced Baker-Pearce ahead of Labor candidate Gary Maas.

Baker-Pearce appeared to respond to Guy on Twitter: “A 5 is a 5 though I’m more like a 10”.

Baker-Pearce has been contacted for comment.

Is there any plausible defence for this kind of preference play by the Liberals? Let us know your thoughts by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.