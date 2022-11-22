This is part five in an explainer series about the important issues in the Victorian election. Read part one, part two, part three and part four.

A little over eight years ago, Daniel Andrews crouched and posed for a photo, holding a comically over-sized number plate emblazoned with the words: "Victoria -- The Education State".

Smiling, the then opposition leader told reporters that education under a Labor government “would be more than just a word”, it would “be a rock-solid foundation for our economic future”.