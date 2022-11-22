The window-slapping rain has subsided, and now it's sunny and clear and freezing as the sky darkens over the descending sprawl of greenery outside the Somerville Senior Citizens Centre, visible through sheer tan curtains. We're in a tiny hall, its 60-odd chairs two-thirds full, and the candidates for Hastings are lined up at a trestle table in front of us. Behind them, a little stage with a piano under a canvas cover. There are two pictures of Queen Elizabeth ll on the wall, and the years have drained both to a hue of yellow-tinted white.

Near me, some people are discussing why Labor's Paul Mercurio (yes, that Paul Mercurio) hasn't shown up. "You can't go everywhere," one says. "Oh, exactly, exactly, like Briony and that environmental group thing..." It soon becomes clear that everyone in this conversation is here to actively support a non-Labor candidate. For God's sake, stop being so gracious, don't you know where you are?

Hastings, which takes in the eastern half of the Mornington Penisula, is on a knife edge. This is Liberal Party heartland -- Neale Burgess has held the seat since 2006, but suffered a huge swing against him in 2018 and a redistribution has wiped out the rest of his margin -- Antony Green has it at 0.0%. Again, this is based on Danslide numbers, and you wouldn't have counted on those even before the polls started to tighten. Like Nepean, which it nestles up against, a Liberal loss here would be a disaster.