United Nations experts have questioned Australia’s “will” to comply with its international human rights obligations, as hopes of meeting an impending deadline hang by a thread.

Australian officials faced questioning from the UN Committee Against Torture at a hearing in Geneva last week, with scrutiny on rising rates of incarceration, the continued use of spit hoods, the disproportionate Indigenous incarceration rates, and the treatment of detainees in immigration detention centres.

The committee also zeroed in on Australia’s compliance with the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), which it ratified in 2017 and has just two months left to implement.