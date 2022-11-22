Seven's night, despite the second batch of Kath & Kim -- subtitled 20 Preposterous Years -- sliding out of the top 10 with 774,000 national viewers (that’s down a quarter, or 416,000 viewers, from Sunday night’s return). Tonight Seven has The Roast of Paul Hogan -- more like a turkey (see, it's Thanksgiving ahead and the "roast" format is an old American programming idea aimed squarely at celebrity TV). Seven won last night because of its 6-7pm hour of news averaged 1.421 million.

In the World Cup, England-Iran averaged 235,000 on SBS’s main channel from 11.20pm.

