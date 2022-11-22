A NSW public servant earning $600,000 a year has said he would struggle to afford to live in London unless taxpayers helped paid his rent.

NSW Agent General to the UK Stephen Cartwright gave evidence to an inquiry on Tuesday morning where he defended invoking Dominic Perrottet and other top politicians in salary negotiations with his bosses in the public service.

The inquiry also heard ex-trade minister Stuart Ayres was briefed on Cartwright's wish to have rent money and school fees for his children added to his remuneration package and that Ayres raised no objections.