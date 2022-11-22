(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

When NSW Liberal Treasurer Matt Kean warns that his branch needs to preselect more women before the March election, party members and powerbrokers would be wise to take his advice -- in other states as well.

Everywhere the Liberals are stuck in an almost inexplicable rut on gender representation within its parliamentary ranks. It's nearly 2023 and yet a party that manages just 20-30% female representation is struggling to get the message.

Women make up less than 30% of the NSW Liberals' parliamentary ranks. A large number of retirements at this election should provide an opportunity for significantly enhanced female representation, but based on preselections so far, that number will fall -- especially with a male candidate replacing retiring Shelley Hancock in the seat of South Coast.