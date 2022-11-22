When NSW Liberal Treasurer Matt Kean warns that his branch needs to preselect more women before the March election, party members and powerbrokers would be wise to take his advice -- in other states as well.

Everywhere the Liberals are stuck in an almost inexplicable rut on gender representation within its parliamentary ranks. It's nearly 2023 and yet a party that manages just 20-30% female representation is struggling to get the message.

Women make up less than 30% of the NSW Liberals' parliamentary ranks. A large number of retirements at this election should provide an opportunity for significantly enhanced female representation, but based on preselections so far, that number will fall -- especially with a male candidate replacing retiring Shelley Hancock in the seat of South Coast.