Content Corner
In 2019, a Twitter user called @maplecocaine captured an important truth about the platform.
“Each day on Twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it”, they tweeted.
For those not familiar with the platform, being the “one main character” describes the moment when a Twitter user goes viral for the wrong reasons — typically for tweeting something ill-advised.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.