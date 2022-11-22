Genetics are at the heart of an adjourned inquiry into the conviction of Kathleen Folbigg, who has spent 19 years behind bars for the murder and manslaughter of her four children. While the court stews over the new science and decides whether a DNA deficiency could have caused her two daughters' sudden death, Crikey weighs up the broader role of DNA in the courtroom.

Not who, but how

DNA has long been heralded the “gold standard” of forensic evidence for its capacity to fill in the gaps on who committed a crime. The science is settled on who DNA belongs to, but University of Technology Sydney professor of forensic genetics Dennis McNevin said it is hard to conclude why or how DNA lands where it does.

“Just because someone’s DNA is found on an object, doesn’t mean that a) they were guilty and b) they were even present at the time of the crime," he said.