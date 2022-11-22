After years of indulgence by policymakers -- including the Reserve Bank and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority -- the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) sector in Australia is finally facing regulation after the penny dropped that a credit service pretending not to be one was a deeply flawed business model and highly damaging to consumers and small retailers.

Yesterday Treasury released an options paper for the sector in response to a directive from the government, which has abandoned the reckless indulgence of buy-now-pay-later that characterised the Morrison government in favour of trying to address its harms.

This is a case of regulation playing a great deal of catch-up to a sector that markets have already worked out is at worst a scam and at best a credit product that takes advantage of credit law loopholes to offer money with very poor lending standards -- and we know where that leads.