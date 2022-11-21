A second candidate calling for the murder of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews; a Victorian Liberal candidate making misogynist, racist comments; another revealed to be the speartip of a concerted (and seemingly successful) campaign by religious extremists to infiltrate the Victorian Liberal Party -- the Victorian election is increasingly resembling the removal of a bandage from a festering sore.

Crikey readers will fall over themselves with surprise, but Andrews is right in his response to Legislative Councillor Catherine Cumming's reference to turning Andrews into "red mist", that this represents the Americanisation of Australian politics -- or more accurately another stage in that process.

A Liberal candidate has already called for Andrews to face justice for murder -- and retained his Liberal endorsement. The Liberals are preferencing a candidate who called for the murder of Andrews ahead of Labor. As Crikey's Cam Wilson reported, a Liberal candidate is spreading "Big Lie"-style claims designed to undermine perceptions of the integrity of the election. And the Liberal Party has already tried to spread conspiracy theories about Andrews.