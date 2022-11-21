It was Kath & Kim mania last night with Our Effluent Life raking in 1.190 million viewers for Seven (and there's another K&K program tonight -- a sort of backslapping all-stars ep). Also on Seven, Australia’s Got Talent with 838,000. (Meanwhile on Nine, LEGO Masters Bricksmas drew 811,000.)

So it was Seven’s night after the 6-7pm news won the night nationally, and in the metros and regions, with 1.307 million viewers. Ten wasn’t sighted.

Overall a very weak night, illustrated by the 10th most watched program nationally being -- for the first time in years -- Landline with 357,000 viewers. Insiders, a regular national top 10 on Sundays, attracted 534,000. Both went to air hours before prime time when there are supposed to be more people watching (which there were) and a lot of viewer-friendly programs (which there weren’t).