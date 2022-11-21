At the Walkley Awards dinner in Sydney last Thursday night, following the presentation of the Gold Walkley Award, the editor-in-chief of Crikey, Peter Fray, heckled the stage and acted in a generally inappropriate manner. The events have been reported already by The Sydney Morning Herald.
As a result of those actions, Peter is now on indefinite leave from his role. His behaviour was unacceptable and does not reflect the standards we aspire to at our company. I would like to take the opportunity to apologise on behalf of Private Media, which owns Crikey, to journalists Anne Connolly, Ali Russell and Stephanie Zillman, and to the ABC, and congratulate them on their well-deserved win for their original reporting on an important matter.
Peter also released the below statement yesterday:
“I deeply regret my actions at the Walkley Awards and again apologise to the worthy Gold Walkley winners — Anne Connolly, Ali Russell and Stephanie Zillman — attendees on the night, the Walkley foundation’s staff and board members and all staff at Private Media. I will use the period of leave to deeply reflect on my actions and seek appropriate assistance. I can’t undo my actions on that evening, as much as I wish to do so. It was wrong for me to question the veracity and originality of the ABC’s work and the excellence of its journalism. For me to act the way I did was totally unwarranted, inappropriate and out of character.”
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial and get Crikey straight to your inbox
Here at Crikey, our journalists aim to hold the powerful to account for their actions and their mistakes, and we expect transparency. So it’s important we do the same when we make mistakes.
We apologise unconditionally and will try to do better in the future.
Leave a comment
Peter Fray on indefinite leave- may be a good thing.
Guess his nerves were just a little frayed from too much high pressure work without a proper break.
Want to see you back later Peter – meantime relax , put your feet up and read a great book.
Alison Bussell
Drunken behaviour at the Walkleys is hardly new. What I want to know is, was there any substance to Frey’s apparent claim that Crikey was first with the Public Trustee story?
I have admired the way Crikey has featured stories that were at the least, not prominent in mainstream media; appointments to the AAT, and the Witness K and Collaery stories come to mind. Whether Crikey was first or not, congratulations for not letting these issues die.
Me too
This episode was so bitterly disappointing. I am sure that many of us subscribe to Crikey to use its professionalism and credibility to keep the b’s honest, uncover truths to protect our democracy and make the world better than it otherwise would be. This outburst undermined all that and potentially jeopardised subscriptions. Acknowledge that people can have personal issues that can lead to aberrations in their behaviour, but for the sake of us all I really hope that Crikey does everything in its power to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.
This only happened because Crikey’s robots were down for maintenance, and they couldn’t buy new ones because the robot supply chain was disrupted by humans who got COVID. So, they had to get a human being to fill in as editor, and he was only able to work 12 hours a day.
If drunkenness was the exacerbating fact, unless Fray has a record of abusiveness (or other disruptive behaviour) when drunk at work then this appears to be a hyperbolic over-reaction.
This has been a sheltered workshop for exMoloch hacks for years so why is anyone surprised by poor behaviour?
It matches the poor editting, bad grammar and inane articles on non-topics.
editting?????
I think he’s being ironic..?
Clear your head Peter and come back soon. I for one value your take on things – and your colleagues would too. Looking forward to your future contributions to Crikey.