In less than a decade, humans will establish living and work quarters on the moon, a top NASA official yesterday told the BBC.

NASA’s 2030 target follows the successful launch (third time lucky) of its uncrewed (aside from three mannequins kitted out in space suits) Artemis I rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida last Wednesday. Onboard was the Orion spacecraft which is to be put to a 25-day test -- including “re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery” -- before Artemis II takes off with real humans on board. The crew will include the first woman and first person of colour to travel to the moon.

“We’re going to be sending people down to the surface and they’re going to be living on that surface and doing science,” NASA’s program manager for Orion Howard Hu said about the moon mission.