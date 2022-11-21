The news that the ASX is scrapping and taking a massive loss on its blockchain-backed replacement for CHESS holdings is no surprise to anyone who has the basic ability to google "What is a blockchain?", or who isn't deliberately paid to believe in blockchain hype.

That the nation's stock exchange bought into this nonsense is a broader indicator of the rot at the core of Australian society when it comes to technology.

I have no doubt there were smart and effective technologists inside the ASX who were steamrolled by external consultants who said the blockchain was the solution to the idea of "knowing who owns what". Keep in mind, this was a service the ASX was providing quite effectively without the need for a group of weirdos to run some software on their home PC to ensure the nation's ability to trade securities continued unimpeded.