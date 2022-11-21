Following the Optus and Medibank hacks, a proposed legal change to threaten businesses with $50 million fines for privacy breaches could prove toothless as the responsible regulator is starved of cash, a senator has warned.

Greens Senator David Shoebridge, who sits on the committee looking into the government's proposed new fine regime, said it was unlikely the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has the funds to effectively deter rule breakers.

"Of course, we support some serious penalties for serious privacy breaches, but we need this to be more than a headline. The fines need to be credible with the resources there to back them up," Shoebridge told Crikey.