Britons face the largest fall in living standards on record as the latest iteration of the Tory government slashes spending and raises taxes in an effort to win back the confidence of financial markets.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday announced the freezing of income tax allowances and lowered the threshold at which people start to pay the highest rate of income tax, in order to close a £55 billion hole in the public finances. He also announced around £30 billion in spending cuts and another £25 billion in tax hikes.

Hunt said the measures would reassure markets that the government and the Bank of England are now working in “lockstep”.