As a one-time "promiscuously” educated young woman who is now an “older and wiser”, married, home-owning mother of two, I suddenly find myself of great interest to the Liberal Party, in particular the head of its aligned think tank, the Menzies Research Centre. The Australian columnist Nick Cater and I aren't known to each other, but I nonetheless feel uniquely qualified to respond to his notion that "single young females" are the biggest threat to parties on the right and that the promised land lies with women who have reached my stage of life.

It would be easy to pick some of the low-hanging fruit from Cater’s intellectually confused analysis of the Liberal Party’s well-known “woman problem” and mock it -- which many have.

Whether it was Cater’s preoccupation with and deeply offensive demonisation of single mothers (hello, the 1980s “welfare queen" is back), or his suggestion that young women think of the welfare state as some kind of sugar daddy, or his downright weird use of sexualised language to characterise the growing trend of women seeking higher education (we must, he says, “address the promiscuous access to higher education”), it was hard to know where to begin.