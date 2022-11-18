It’s better than nothing. I guess?

The RBA has issued a review of its behaviour during the pandemic, focussing on its bold decision to trick Australians into believing interest rates would not rise prior to 2024.

This was an unusual strategy at the time, and the risk didn’t pay off -- the RBA started hiking rates before we’d got even halfway through 2022. Anyone who took the bank at its word and loaded up with debt is now cursing the masters of Martin Place.