Australia's first freedom of information commissioner in seven years was appointed to the role despite not officially applying for it, after the Coalition government bypassed the job's selection panel to name one of its own legal advisors.

Deputy chief general counsel at the Australian Government Solicitor Leo Hardiman was appointed as the FOI Commissioner in March this year by the Coalition government, two months before the federal election.

Crikey can reveal that Hardiman was hand-picked for the role by then attorney-general Michaelia Cash, despite having not applied for the role.