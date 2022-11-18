There are questions over the government's review of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) after a member of the review panel discussed the "potential" for investment in ACCUs by an infrastructure fund she is linked to.

In July the government announced a review of ACCUs in the wake of a whistleblower, ANU professor Andrew Macintosh, revealing significant problems with credits generated by the Coalition's Emissions Reduction Fund. Up to 80% of ACCUs generated by the scheme may be worthless in terms of actual additional emissions abated under the ERF -- a claim rejected at the time by the Clean Energy Regulator that oversees the ERF.

The government will be relying on ACCUs and a new class of carbon credits created under its revamped safeguards mechanism as part of its emissions reduction plans.