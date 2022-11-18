This is part three in an explainer series about the important issues in the Victorian election. Read part one here and part two here.

Few Victorians would be unaware their health system is, if not broken, then subsisting in a dangerously fragile state.

Since July last year the deaths of 33 people -- toddlers and children among them -- have been linked to the state’s triple-zero crisis, while chronic workforce shortages and extreme burnout within hospitals and across the primary health sector have periodically pushed emergency departments and ambulance services to the brink.