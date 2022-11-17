The media is regarded as Australia's least ethical sector, the Governance Institute of Australia's 2022 Ethics Index shows, with politicians, especially at the state level, also falling in terms of perceived ethical standards.

The media, along with social media companies Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, are seen as the least ethical organisations, with journalists having a net ethical perception of negative nine, down from negative five in 2021. Just 9% of survey respondents thought journalists were "very ethical"; 41% of respondents thought journalists were somewhat or very unethical.

That places the media even lower than politicians. State parliaments had a net ethical score of negative four, and federal Parliament negative seven.