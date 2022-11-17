Tickets appear to be selling fast for a NSW Liberal fundraiser where Mark Latham will discuss the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament. And the Labor Party might have helped move a few units.

Attendees at the December 9 event in Roseville in Sydney’s north will get a two-course meal with wine and fruit juice — and food for thought — in exchange for $110.

The opposition party brought up the shindig during question time in state Parliament on Wednesday in order to score points against Treasurer Matt Kean, who just a day earlier had used an answer to a question without notice to lash out against Latham’s party, One Nation.

Latham weighed in on Twitter, mocking both parties: “No difference between Labor and Liberal: they both love talking about me. Both have failed woke policies. Both fail to adopt the evidence-based commonsense of One Nation, so they play childish Kean/Minns games. I’m appearing with Jacinta Price; audience charged $110 meal/drinks.”

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial and get Crikey straight to your inbox Sign Up Sending... By submitting this form you are agreeing to Crikey's Terms and Conditions

Crikey understands the event — at Roseville Golf Club, which seats up to 200 people — was expected to sell out.

The local Liberal Party branch, which straddles the state electorates of Willoughby and Davidson, leans conservative and has hosted a number of similar events in the past as part of its “Northern Sydney Conservative Forum”.

Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who will appear at the December 9 event alongside Latham, has spoken at the golf club before.

One event Price attended was held last year, where she shared the bill with Sky News host Peta Credlin and Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker to discuss whether the party should go for “meritocracy or quotas”.

Other previous events include one in 2019 on the theme “Does the Liberal Party have a ‘Woman Problem’?” – also attended by Stoker – and a “theatre-style discussion” between Sky News host Rowan Dean and his ex-colleague Ross Cameron headlined “Reunited and Unleashed”.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party could see one of its planned fundraisers attract some outside attention as well.

Several Western Sydney mayors have told The Daily Telegraph they plan to fork out $1500 to attend a function next month where the prime minister will be present, in order to confront him about a plan to resettle family members of Islamic State fighters in their communities.

How much would you pay to hear Mark Latham talk? Let us know your thoughts by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.