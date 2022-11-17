Donald Trump is back, baby. Notwithstanding that Rupert Murdoch has reportedly told him he’s not allowed to be president again, The Donald is on a mission for redemption.

The inconvenient fact that a large majority of American voters kicked him out two years ago is only inconvenient -- if it even is a fact, which of course Trump maintains it is not. But it is in the analysis of what he did in pursuit of that insistence, between November 2020 and January 6 2021, that the answer to a legal question without precedent lies.

Is Trump eligible for office at all? The issue is the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, section three, which says: