Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart, is an active member of Donald Trump’s female fan club “the Trumpettes”, frequently sending messages to the group and even flying to attend one member’s birthday party.

Earlier this week Rinehart was photographed at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo presidential campaign launch, captured in the back of a selfie by the former president’s son Eric Trump.

is that gina rinehart at trump's 2024 campaign launch?



(first photo from eric trump's ig, second from rinehart's wikipedia page) pic.twitter.com/RrbmeL8eve — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) November 16, 2022

Rinehart’s support for Trump is well known. The mining magnate was one of the special guests at Trump’s state dinner during former prime minister Scott Morrison’s 2019 visit to the White House, and has publicly praised the former president.

What’s less known is Rinehart’s long-time membership to the Trumpettes, an international supporters group for female fans of Donald Trump, as noted this morning by Seven US correspondent David Woiwod.

Gina Rinehart has been a a member of the ‘Trumpettes’ for at least 4 years. A group of conservative women who aim to get Trump elected. Gina is Australia’s ‘lead Trumpette’ @sunriseon7 @7NewsAustralia pic.twitter.com/Lp5uQkcdAW — David Woiwod (@DavidWoiwod) November 16, 2022

Founded in 2015 by socialite Toni Holt Kramer and three other women, the group tasked its members with one mission: “Your job as a Trumpette is to help get the real Donald J Trump elected, not the one the press wants you to believe in.”

Rinehart is listed on the group’s website as a member, and the Trumpettes’ social media accounts have chronicled Rinehart’s extensive history with the group.

“What an exciting weekend at Mar a Lago [sic] (The Winter White House), and a warm welcome to my newest Trumpette Gina Rinehart from Australia who has been visiting MAL,” a 2018 Facebook post read, accompanied by photographs of Rinehart among members of the group.

Gina Rinehart with other Trumpettes at Trump’s Florida resort Mar-A-Lago (Image: Facebook/Trumpettes USA)

The account detailed Rinehart’s lobbying efforts for Morrison to take a more Trump-like approach to governing Australia: “As a foremost voice with her prime minister to our president Trump, she advocates for less red tape and drafting rules that uncomplicate the growth and economy of her country,” one post read.

Gina Rinehart is involved in everything from mining to agriculture to humanitarian efforts.

famous Pink Trains run across Australia to raise awareness of Breast Cancer. As an advisor to her Prime Minister, Gina advocates for less red tape to grow the economy. pic.twitter.com/HkXzEoeb2B — Toni Holt Kramer (@TTrumpette) August 15, 2020

In 2019, Rinehart flew her private jet to Palm Beach, Florida, with her cousin Deborah and climate denialist geologist Ian Plimer to celebrate the birthday of Trumpette founder Kramer’s husband, according to a post by Kramer. (The menu was tomato and red pepper gazpacho followed by a lemon and white chocolate mousse according to the Palm Beach Daily News.)

Other times, Trumpettes’ social media accounts posted messages purporting to be on behalf of Rinehart, like a birthday message in June 2018.

Dear Mr President, Happy birthday! I hope you have a wonderful day. Thank you for all you are doing for the USA, and for others to see and I hope learn from and copy. You are an incredibly strong, courageous and hard-working leader, the USA especially is so very fortunate. If only there were hundreds of thousands more like you! I hope you are able to enjoy your birthday, or preferably, your birthday month. Please keep well. All best wishes. Your Aussie friend, and Trumpette! Gina Rinehart

Another post included a video created by The Daily Wire, a conservative news website founded by commentator Ben Shaprio, which it claims was sent by Rinehart.

Trumpettes founder Toni Holt Kramer with Gina Rinehart (Image: Facebook/Trumpettes USA)

And just prior to the 2020 election, the Trumpettes posted what they said was Rinehart’s ringing endorsement of Trump in which she hit out at “Obama’s cages at the border” and “violence in the streets of Democratic-run cities”.