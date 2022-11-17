Mining billionaire Gina Rinehart has been spotted at Donald Trump's fundraiser for his 2024 presidential run via a fortuitous selfie framing on Eric Trump's Instagram. It's worth noting she's not allowed to donate to the Trump campaign, but as Crikey writes elsewhere today, she's such a Trumpette she wanted to be there anyway. It's just the latest in a long list of roles Australia's wealthiest woman has played.

Comedian

We should have known that Rinehart would be keen on Trump as he was objectively the funniest president in history. In 2021 she put together a larf-a-minute "comedy" "book" that "gathered jokes, quotes and cartoons into a book to bring joy to those doing it tough", according to Sky News.

The book may have looked like a cheaply assembled collection of boomer memes about socialism, Barack Obama, vegans and probably all the different kinds of milk available nowadays, but in a shocking twist, that's precisely what it turned out to be.