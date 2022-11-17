Australia is on a two-year-straight ethical decline according to data released today by the Governance Institute of Australia. The annual survey of 1000 people saw the nation slide down the morality metric -- formally known as The Ethics Index -- from a modest 45 last year to a meagre 42 this year. In 2020, the country came in at 52.

The index has been running since 2016 and serves as a stocktake of “ethical issues and conduct” in Australian society. In short, it’s a who’s who of principled and sub-par occupations, organisations and sectors, and a pitch for future challenges.

So who’s dragging us down and propping us up?