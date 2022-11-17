This is part four in a series about searching for solutions to the climate emergency. Read parts one, two, and three.

The ecosystems of oysters, the Dyson vacuums of the sea, are some of the most degraded environments in the world. Globally, 85% of oyster reefs have perished. In Australia, it's a staggering 99% loss of native species due to settler seafaring (colonial fishing practices and dredging). Out of water, their plight has long fallen on deaf ears, but researchers have recently discovered that a bit of underwater noise goes a long way.

“People don’t think about the sound of the sea as a functional component of a healthy ocean, but it’s a really potent attractor to all manner of marine life -- including oysters,” University of Adelaide oyster ecologist Dr Dominic McAfee told Crikey.