Everyone can relax about wages growth. It's all fixed, according to business, in the wake of yesterday's 3.1% annual growth for the September quarter in the wage price index.

“Businesses are delivering the strongest rate of wages growth in a decade," said Business Council head Jennifer Westacott, warning of "the harmful unintended consequences of a massively expanded multiemployer bargaining stream".

"Australians can’t afford a system that slows down this strong private sector wages growth," she piously noted.