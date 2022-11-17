Everyone can relax about wages growth. It's all fixed, according to business, in the wake of yesterday's 3.1% annual growth for the September quarter in the wage price index.
“Businesses are delivering the strongest rate of wages growth in a decade," said Business Council head Jennifer Westacott, warning of "the harmful unintended consequences of a massively expanded multiemployer bargaining stream".
"Australians can’t afford a system that slows down this strong private sector wages growth," she piously noted.
