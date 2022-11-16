It hits you most keenly in the old gold rush towns -- what we take to be the obvious architecture of any one way of life is frail as Dresden china, the impermanence so much clearer when the tendrils connecting a place to its past are so visible.

In Ararat -- in the preserved buildings; the immaculately maintained town hall; the chipped, fading facade of the old mechanics institute; the art deco Midland Complex -- you see monuments to vanished time, echoes of a way of life that lasted a generation and came to an abrupt end.

Take the town’s pre-poll centre, the Gum San memorial, which marks the first non-Indigenous settlement in the area. Gold miners from Southern China arrived in 1857, making Ararat the only town in Australian history to be settled by the Chinese. The beatific Confucius statue unveiled by the town in 2008 wouldn’t have to crane his neck that far to see the local McDonald's. The centre was closed for two years during the COVID peak, a period where one world became another, just as surely the eventual depletion of Ararat’s gold.