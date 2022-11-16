Whether state or federal, every election tells a story.

In Victoria 2010 the story was -- according to received wisdom -- one of a Liberal-National coalition so used to the opposition benches that its narrow win caught even the incoming premier by surprise. Four years later, it was the reckoning inspired by that lack of preparedness for government that had the Liberal-Nationals making history as the first one-term government in the state for nearly 60 years.

In 2018 it was the Danslide, when the gravitational pull of traditional bread-and-butter issues threw Victorians’ disdain for law-and-order, fear-based politics into sharp relief (African gangs, anyone?) and, in the process, delivered Andrews a thumping victory. And notwithstanding rumours of a tightening race, the prevailing consensus is that the Andrews government is most likely to walk it in on November 26.