The Reserve Bank abandoned the last elements of its focus on wages growth, declaring it was a mistake to link its pandemic-era forecasts about interest rate rises to wage rises, as part of a broader admission that it should not have put such a long timeframe on its interest rate forecasts in 2020-21.

That mistake has condemned millions of Australian workers and their families -- especially lower-paid workers in essential areas such as health, aged care and services, and renters -- to again being the underclass of economic growth while older asset-holders enjoy the benefits.

The bank's internal review of its "forward guidance" during the pandemic acknowledges its constant statements that interest rates were unlikely to rise before 2024, when the bank expected inflation to be back in its 2-3% target band, "led to considerable reputational damage to the bank. When the cash rate was increased in May 2022, many people saw the bank as having broken ‘its promise’."