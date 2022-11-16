The NSW premier has mystified colleagues by appointing a special adviser on energy without consulting his energy minister.

Dominic Perrottet revealed during an interview last week with Sydney's 2GB radio station he had hired former Snowy Hydro boss Paul Broad as a "special adviser" on energy. Much is unclear about the hire, but we know Broad will report directly to the premier, advise him on how to "cut through red tape and regulations" and help the government maintain energy security.

It's also clear that Perrottet's Energy Minister Matt Kean was blindsided. He was abroad when the announcement was made and was not consulted beforehand, Crikey understands.