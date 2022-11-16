A Labor move to strengthen whistleblower protections has been cautiously welcomed by human rights advocates.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus gave a speech this morning at an anti-corruption conference where he vowed to introduce changes to the Public Interest Disclosure Act before the end of the year.

"This bill will ensure immediate improvements to the public sector whistleblower scheme are in place before the [National Anti-Corruption Commission] commences in mid-2023," Dreyfus told the Australian Public Sector Anti-Corruption Conference in Sydney.