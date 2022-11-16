Well, Main Street USA has spoken, and it’s now pretty safe to say that the Democrats pulled out a victory in the midterms and the Republicans screwed it totally.

Over the past few days, one result after another came in, all of them terrible for the GOP. They had to surrender the hope of a red wave on election night and in the days after, as it became clear that only a score or so of House seats were going to change hands, and the last of these would take days and weeks to count and then recount. Then they lose the Pennsylvania Senate seat to John Fetterman, who had alarmingly blorked and gasped his way through the one debate -- bravely, yes, but also alarmingly, the victim of a stroke months earlier. Elsewhere, Democratic Senate seats polled as close didn’t come near to falling.

With their narrative shot, the Republican media celebrated the never-in-doubt Florida victories of Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco "Little Hands" Rubio, and glommed onto the Nevada and Arizona Senate races, and the latter state’s hardcore election-denier governor and state secretary candidates. Adam Laxalt from Nevada and Blake Masters from Arizona became cable news fixtures, as the right desperately tried to keep some sort of momentum going.