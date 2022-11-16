Pfizer’s second-generation COVID-19 vaccine, tailored to the Omicron variant as well as the initial Wuhan strain, has been approved for third and fourth doses for Australians 18 and over from mid-December. Moderna’s updated vaccine has been available since October 14.

But fifth doses are yet to be approved. With Australia in the grip of another wave, experts are turning their attention to direct treatments through antivirals as well as a new form of vaccines specifically designed to prevent transmission.

Here’s what we know.