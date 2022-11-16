Carbon capture and storage is having a moment -- a big one.

Fossil-fuel lobbyists have swarmed COP27 in an effort to ensure coal, gas and oil are protected and, in the case of gas, built into "decarbonisation", and carbon capture and storage (CCS) is their top strategy.

That's bolstered by a big increase in investment in CCS around the world. The Biden administration in the US is spending billions on it (and not merely in the US, but in Indonesia). So is the Trudeau government in Canada, which is a major fossil-fuel economy. The European Commission recently announced a "strategic vision" for CCS, along with billions of funding.