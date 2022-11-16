A new quad is coalescing in the Indo-Pacific, and it is likely to have an even greater impact than the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), a grouping that brings together Australia, India, Japan and the US.

The new alignment is coming about as Australia, Britain, Japan and the US increasingly align their security interests against the growth of China’s influence and power. The prospect of adding Japan to the Australia-UK-US defence cooperation pact, established in 2021 and known as AUKUS -- which would turn the group into JAUKUS -- could transform security cooperation among liberal democracies in the Indo-Pacific like no other previous alliance or quasi-alliance has managed.

Such a partnership was not preordained. Indeed, reports earlier this year that Japan was quietly being asked about joining AUKUS were quickly denied by Tokyo; then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki also dismissed the idea.