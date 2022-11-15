Experts have been clear for some time: incarceration of children does not work. But Commonwealth, state and territory governments continue to bury expert advice that children as young as 10 should not be behind bars, an ABC Four Corners investigation has revealed.

The horrifying footage of guards pinning down, cuffing and “folding up” juvenile inmates at Western Australia’s Banksia Hill Youth Detention Centre triggered emergency crisis talks in the state and reignited calls for the nation to stop locking up kids.

As pressure mounts on the Commonwealth, states and territories to raise the age of criminal culpability from 10 to 14, Crikey unpacks why prison, and the justice system more broadly, is no place for a child.