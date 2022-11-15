Anthony Albanese will meet China’s freshly reinstalled leader Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Bali this afternoon, ending a lather of speculation by Australian media that has all but ignored other major issues at the summit season in South-East Asia, which rolls on to the Asia Pacific-Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bangkok tomorrow.

These issues include the horrific and continuing conflict in Myanmar, Timor-Leste’s path to membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the split in regional attitudes to the conflict in Ukraine, and Australia's relations with a raft of important nations in the region such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and Singapore where we can make positive headway in trade and security.

Certainly the meeting is important as it is the first between leaders of the two countries since Xi met with Malcolm Turnbull in 2016. Yet there are likely to be few immediate outcomes despite the delphic utterance that China would “meet Australia halfway” by China’s lame duck premier Li Keqiang.