HELL AND HIGH WATER

A dam in NSW’s south-west slopes is spilling the equivalent of half of Sydney Harbour’s water every day, the SMH reports, as the State Emergency Service (SES) was telling people in South Albury and Western Plains Tourist Park to get out right now. Wyangala Dam is gushing a record-breaking 230,000 megalitres daily, compared to the harbour’s 562,000 megalitres. Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke has asked New Zealand to send a dozen flood rescue operators and 70 local government areas have declared a natural disaster. The Central West has been “hit very hard” in the past 24 hours, WaterNSW said, but the torrid weather actually is into its 62nd day with more rain forecast for this weekend by the Bureau of Meteorology. Guardian Australia reports water moved through Molong like an “ocean” overnight, cracking windows and flooding every business. As of yesterday afternoon, the SES had responded to more than 855 requests for assistance and 204 flood rescues in 24 hours — there were 140 flood rescues in Eugowra, equal to one in five residents.

In not-unrelated news, the world’s “biggest” carbon pollution reduction project at Chevron’s Gorgon gas plant is working at just a third of capacity after six long years, WA Today reports. (By the way, Chevron paid just $30 in tax, Crikey adds, on $113 million in taxable income off $9.2 billion in revenue… but I digress.) The multinational was permitted to build an $81 billion gas export plant as long as it promised to store all the carbon dioxide and bury at least 80% of it. Its annual report showed it stored 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 and released 3.4 million tonnes into the atmosphere. What could possibly go wrong? It comes as Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen will call out the World Bank for failing to address the climate crisis, Guardian Australia reports. Bowen will say the tide has turned since the Morrison era, pointing to our new 48% reduction target and methane pledge, but says there’s more to do. Bowen’s naming and shaming of the World Bank has been echoed by the US, UK and German governments, who say it hasn’t delivered climate finance to the worst-affected countries. World Bank’s Trump-appointed chief, David Malpass, told a New York Times event in September that he did not “even know” whether he believed climate science.

HE SAID, XI SAID

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today, The Australian ($) reports, after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said his country was “ready to meet Australia halfway”. An Australian PM hasn’t met with Xi since Malcolm Turnbull in 2016 — Albo says the scheduled meeting, to take place on the G20 sidelines in Bali, is a “successful outcome”. We’ve gotta talk, even if we don’t agree, he said, though he declined to say what was on the agenda. It follows a landmark three-hour meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi at the G20, BBC reports. Afterwards, Biden says he doesn’t believe China will invade Taiwan any time soon but stressed that the US would defend Taiwan if it did. Both Biden’s and Xi’s camps made one thing clear: we do not want to come to blows with each other, not right now when the world is at a “crossroads”, Xi’s side said, an allusion to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.