White Ribbon Australia has launched its latest campaign to raise awareness of men's violence against women: a parade of 50 jet skis around Sydney Harbour. The event has, unsurprisingly, garnered criticism, with NSW Labor MP Jodie Harrison calling the event a “tone deaf” and “confusing” stunt.

This isn't the first time the anti-violence charity has faced criticism. Over the past decade it's run a number of questionable campaigns; been accused of poor financial oversight and taking funding from other, more practical charities; and has seen a revolving door of directors as some of its ambassadors are accused of perpetrating the very violence White Ribbon seeks to prevent.

Slacktivism and bleeding cash

White Ribbon has been in dire financial straits for years -- and the further it went into the red, the stranger its marketing campaigns became.