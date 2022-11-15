The Commercial Hotel in Terang sprawls across a dreamy maze of rooms -- guitars and books strewn here, a stage with immaculate old furniture on it there, all under the eyes of portraits of Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix and others.

It's something of a progressive and creative hub in the town, hosting politics-in-the-pub nights, candidates' forums and offering free accommodation to help artists and writers complete projects.

The owner, Les Cameron, a former professional footballer for North Melbourne, tells me that in recent weeks candidates for the seat of South-West Coast have been flocking to the town, which has just been carved away from the neighbouring seat of Polwarth. Given the change actually bumped up the Liberals (still marginal) vote here, it won't surprise to hear that the Commercial would appear to be the leftiest part of the vote that came with it.