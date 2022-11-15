On Saturday, incumbent Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto cemented her reelection victory for a second six-year term, securing the 50th seat in the chamber for the Democrats, and meaning they will retain their Senate majority in the 118th Congress.

With the Georgia Senate contest headed to a run-off between sitting Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker on December 6, Democrats have the chance to increase their majority to 51 seats. This might not sound like much, but it would have huge consequences.

The 50-50 Senate split of the past two years was a rare anomaly in US history. It’s only the fourth occasion it has been evenly divided, and the longest duration of such balance. It also led to 26 tie-breaking votes by Vice-President Kamala Harris, the most in any single term and third most ever behind John C Calhoun (31) and John Adams (29).